"Six, thank you" - Virat Kohli's cheeky remark while batting in the nets ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Star batter Virat Kohli is gearing up for the highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. CSK and RCB are set to face off on Friday, March 28, in Chennai.

Ad

Ahead of the exciting clash, RCB batter Virat Kohli was seen batting in the nets in a video posted by the franchise. He played a variety of big shots in the video, including using his feet to go down the ground and the sweep shot.

Towards the end of the video, the veteran batter came down the ground and played a one-handed shot. He held his pose for a brief moment and made a cheeky remark.

Ad

Trending

"Six, thank you," he was heard saying after playing the one-handed shot coing down the ground.

Watch the video of the same and the shots that he hit in a video posted by RCB on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli is in good form heading into the clash against CSK. In RCB's opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls at a strike-rate of 163.89 as they chased down 175 runs comfortably with seven wickets to spare to win the match.

Virat Kohli's record against CSK in IPL

Virat Kohli has been among the runs against CSK more often than not, and they are among his favorite oppositions in the IPL. He has scored 1053 runs against them from 33 matches at an average of 37.61 with nine half-centuries.

Ad

In Chennai, CSK and RCB have faced off nine times so far in the history of the league. In these nine meetings, Kohli has scored 304 runs at an average of 33.78 with a couple of fifties as well.

In fact, Kohli put up a great show when the last time these two teams met in the IPL. It was during the final league game of the 2024 season in Bengaluru. The right-hander smashed a quickfire 47 off just 29 balls at a strike-rate of 162.06.

As RCB gear up to face CSK once again, all eyes will be on Kohli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback