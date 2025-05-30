SK makes 3 predictions for today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator; No. 2 is about Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. This is a knockout clash as the loser will be out of the tournament. The winner will progress to Qualifier 2 and meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

GT were on the cusp of finishing the top two after the league stage. However, successive home defeats to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pushed them down to number three. MI could also have a secured a top two finish with a win over PBKS in their last league match in Jaipur. However, they went down by seven wickets and finished fourth in the points table.

Based on history, current form and pitch conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator clash in Mullanpur on Friday.

Prediction No. 1: Suryakumar Yadav and Sai Sudharsan to score hard-fought 40s

The surface in Mullanpur has been a challenging one for batters. In the previous game, PBKS struggled as there was some movement early on, while spinners also got purchase off the surface. In an earlier game, Punjab bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 95 after managing only 111.

Batters with some versatility and experience can do well on the Mullanpur pitch. Expect Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai and Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat to grind it out and score hard-fought 40s. With a bit of luck, they can also score half-centuries. Both Suryakumar and Sudharsan have been in exceptional form, amassing 679 and 640 runs respectively.

Prediction No. 2: Jasprit Bumrah to pick at least 3 wickets

MI lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah doesn't need the pitch to be effective. In 10 matches in IPL 2025, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 14.64 and an excellent economy rate of 6.33.

The surface in Mullanpur is expected to offer some assistance to Bumrah and that will only make him doubly dangerous to deal with. Expect the seasoned right-arm seamer to at least pick three wickets, while not giving away too many runs.

Prediction No. 3: MI to beat GT in a close finish

Gujarat have a terrific head-to-head record against Mumbai in the IPL. The two sides have clashed seven times, with GT winning as many as five of the matches. Gujarat also beat Mumbai twice in the league stage.

Having said that, GT are coming off two losses and their batting is also heavily dependent on their openers. The absence of Jos Buttler at No. 3 would also be a tough void to fill. Expect Mumbai to sneak past Gujarat in a close finish - by 12 to 15 runs or three to four wickets.

