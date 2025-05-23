SK makes 3 predictions for today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in game 65 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The match was earlier scheduled to take place at the M Chinnaswamy, but was shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to inclement weather.

RCB are second in the points table, with 17 points from 12 matches. While they have secured a berth in the playoffs, Bengaluru would want to clinch a top two berth. If they win both their remaining matches, they would be guaranteed of a top two finish. On the other hand, if RCB win one and lose one of their remaining two games, they would have to depend on other results.

SRH may have been knocked out of IPL 2025, but they will be keen to sign off from the tournament on a high. Analyzing history, current form and pitch conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for match number 65.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to score 35-40 runs

RCB batting star Virat Kohli has been in fantastic form in IPL 2025. In 11 innings, he has scored 505 runs at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.47. He has scored four consecutive half-centuries in Bengaluru's last four matches.

Expect Kohli to come up with another impressive knock. He could score 35-40 runs in 20-25 balls. The law of averages might catch up with him and he could thus miss out on another half-century. Kohli has played 23 matches against SRH and has scored 762 runs at a strike rate of 140.59, with one ton and five fifties.

Prediction No. 2: Heinrich Klaasen to play another quick-fire cameo

SRH keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has come with a number of impressive cameos in IPL 2025. In 11 innings, he has scored 358 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 155.65, with the aid of one half-century.

Klaasen could score a quick-fire 30-35 off 12-15 balls in the match against Bengaluru on Friday. Expect the right-handed batter to smash at least a couple of sixes before perishing in an attempt to up the ante.

Prediction No. 3: RCB to win a close game

Bengaluru would go into Friday's IPL 2025 clash as favorites. However, they are not expected to have it easy against SRH. Hyderabad are coming off a six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the same venue where they meet Bengaluru on Friday. SRH would thus be high on confidence.

The LSG-SRH clash was a high-scoring game, with both teams scoring 200-plus. Expect another high-scoring contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. RCB could win by 10-15 runs if they bat first or by 3-4 wickets if they chase.

