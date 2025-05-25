SK makes 3 predictions for today's SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. The SRH vs KKR clash will be the second match of the final double-header of the season. Both Hyderabad and Kolkata are out of the playoffs race. However, neither side would want to end the competition with a loss.

Ad

Hyderabad have 11 points from 13 matches, having won their last two games. In their previous match, they stunned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Kolkata have 12 points from 13 matches in IPL 2025. Their previous clash against RCB was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets.

Based on history, current form and conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for match number 68 of IPL 2025 between SRH and KKR.

Ad

Trending

Prediction No. 1: Abhishek Sharma to score a quick-fire half-century

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has had a mixed IPL 2025 season. In 12 innings, he has scored 407 runs at a strike rate of 192.89, with one hundred and two fifties. In his last three visits, the left-handed has registered scores of 74, 59 and 34.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expect Abhishek to sign off from IPL 2025 on a high with a cracking half-century. If he gets a good start in the powerplay, he could end up scoring 75-80 runs in 35-40 balls, slamming at least two to three sixes.

Prediction No. 2: Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy to pick up at least four wickets combined

KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine have had another impressive IPL season. Chakaravarthy, in particular, has been excellent, picking up 17 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7. As for Narine, he has claimed 10 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.53.

Ad

Expect Chakaravarthy and Narine to pick up at least four wickets combined. Both might claim two wickets each. Alternately, Chakaravarthy could claim three and Narine one. Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Abhinav Manohar and Aniket Verma could be among their likely victims.

Prediction No. 3: SRH to beat KKR in a thriller

The Hyderbad vs Kolkata match will be played in Delhi, which is a reasonably batting-friendly surface. Gujarat Titans (GT) chased down 200 with all 10 wickets in hand against Delhi Capitals (DC). In the last match played at the venue, Rajasthan Royals (RR) cruised home in a chase of 188 against CSK.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The SRH vs KKR match could be a lot closer, considering neither side has been at their best in IPL 2025. Hyderabad would, however, have the edge given their recent form. They could beat Kolkata by 10-15 runs or 2-3 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More