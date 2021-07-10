SL vs IND 2021: Suryakumar Yadav sweats it out in the gym ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is currently in Colombo preparing for the series against Sri Lanka. The series, which has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the hosts' camp, will consist of three ODIs followed by three T20Is.

The Mumbai Indians star recently uploaded a picture to Twitter and captioned it:

"Minding my business, building a business."

Minding my business, building a business 💪 pic.twitter.com/vGhvlqQ2oM — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 10, 2021

This series presents the perfect opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to cement his place in the Indian side. The No.3 spot could well be up for grabs as Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to open with Rohit Sharma. This makes the Sri Lanka series even more crucial for SKY. With plenty of new faces in the squad, the best performers could well earn a spot in the team for the T20 World Cup.

The Mumbai batsman has been at his best in the T20 format. His ability to rotate the strike while playing beautiful shots makes him a very desirable commodity for any team. His last few IPL seasons have been excellent and both experts and fans are desperate to see him in the Indian side.

"It'll be a great challenge and I am really looking forward to it" - Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Suryakumar Yadav was finally given a chance on India's tour of England earlier this year. He made his debut in the third T20I but did not get to bat in that game. In the next match, he got an opportunity to bat and made maximum use of it. He scored an impressive fifty in his debut inning and finished with 57 runs off 31 balls.

Suryakmar played another good knock in the final T20I scoring 32 runs off just 17 balls.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, he was asked about his experience during the England series. Suryakumar Yadav replied:

"The England series was completely different. You have to start from scratch again. This is a different series, but the challenge remains the same – I’ve to go out and perform the same way that I did."

Chilling by the pool, with them boys! 🍹😎 pic.twitter.com/hWjwHDKJw9 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 1, 2021

This will also be the first time Suryakumar will be playing under the guidance of Rahul Dravid.

"This is my first tour with him, but I've heard from many players that he’s very calm and composed when it comes to this role. The atmosphere of the team is very relaxed,” said Yadav.

The tour is set to begin on July 18 after it was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan bubble. This is a very important tour for Suryakumar Yadav as he is currently the forerunner for a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

