“So lucky to have you” - Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt birthday message for wife [In Pictures] 

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday post for his wife, Pankhuri Sharma, who turned 34 on Tuesday, March 4. The couple, who tied the knot on December 27, 2017, at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu, are parents to two sons, Kavir and Vayu.

To celebrate his wife’s special day, Krunal shared a series of pictures and a video from the celebrations on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message. He captioned the post:

“Happy birthday betu, you are the best in everything, what you do always A1 from day 1. So lucky to have as my wife and the mother of our children. We all are so lucky to have you. Hope you get everything that you wish for in life. I love you so much.”

The 33-year-old has represented India in 24 matches across two white-ball formats. He made his debut for India in a T20I against the West Indies in 2018. Since then, the all-rounder has played in 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs and taking 15 wickets.

Additionally, Krunal has featured in five ODIs for India, accumulating 130 runs, including a half-century, and has claimed two wickets.

Krunal Pandya to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to begin on March 22, and Krunal Pandya will represent the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The franchise secured him for INR 5.75 crore during the 2025 mega auction.

Krunal has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, bringing with him the experience of 127 IPL matches. The 33-year-old has scored 1,647 runs, including one half-century, and has taken 76 wickets.

The franchise will kick off their campaign in the season opener, taking on the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Ajinkya Rahane. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar will captain RCB for the first time in IPL history.

