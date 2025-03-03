What is KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in the IPL?

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the 2025 season. The announcement was made at 3:33 PM on March 3 (3/3), marking a special moment to celebrate the franchise's three title victories.

The 36-year-old will succeed Shreyas Iyer, who led the team to the title in the 2024 season. Rahane was acquired for ₹1.5 crore during the 2025 mega auction. Meanwhile, KKR's most expensive buy, Venkatesh Iyer, who was purchased for ₹23.75 crore, has been appointed as the vice-captain.

This won't be Rahane's first stint as an IPL captain. The Mumbai cricketer has previously captained the Rajasthan Royals and the Rising Pune Supergiants in a total of 25 matches between 2017 and 2019. Out of these, his teams won just nine and lost 16. Under Rahane's leadership, Rajasthan reached the playoffs in IPL 2018, where they were knocked out by KKR in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, in terms of his batting credentials, the right-handed batter has played 185 IPL matches in his career. Rahane has accumulated 4,642 runs at an average of 30.14 and a strike rate of 123.42, including 30 fifties and two centuries.

“It's an honor” - Ajinkya Rahane on being appointed as KKR skipper for IPL 2025

Following his appointment as Kolkata Knight Riders' captain for the 2025 IPL season, Ajinkya Rahane shared his excitement and pride. The new skipper emphasized the strength of the squad and expressed his eagerness to take on the challenge of defending their title.

He said (via KKR.in):

"It's an honor to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title."

Meanwhile, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said:

"We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title."

KKR will start their campaign in the season opener on March 22 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

