Fans online have reacted with memes after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise's new recruits, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, failed to perform well in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The duo endured a disastrous run in the tournament, which reflected on England's overall performance as they lost all three games and suffered a disappointing group-stage elimination.

Phil Salt (10, 12, 8) and Liam Livingstone (14, 10, 9) failed to score more than 15 runs even once across the three games and departed while trying to play aggressively. They also flopped during the India tour just before the Champions Trophy, where England lost 1-4 and 0-3 in T20I and ODI series.

IPL fans took note of the disappointing performances of both the batters leading into the new season and expressed their feelings by sharing hilarious memes on social media platform X. One post read:

"Salt & Livingstone has done everything to keep RCB fans expectations very low. Utter garbage show since 2 months."

"If the trio performs like this, what would happen to them?" - Aakash Chopra on RCB after England players failures ahead of IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that RCB fans would be worried after witnessing poor performances from their England players ahead of IPL 2025. He pointed out that the franchise invested heavily in them, but their lean run of form leading into the tournament is cause for concern. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Salt, Livingstone, Bethell - the RCB fans are worried as to what is happening. England batters be able to save them this time? Their question is absolutely genuine. If the trio performs like this, what would happen to them? It begs a question that you have played all your punts on England players. Phil Salt - I feel, at some stage, he will start scoring runs because he scored runs continuously for one year after scoring runs for KKR."

He continued:

"However, suddenly, now the form has disappeared. Some people say his form went as soon as he was picked by RCB. Liam Livingstone - I personally feel he plays extremely reckless cricket. He has a huge reputation, gets a lot of money, but I am yet to see many games he has won on his own. He bowls as well, he is a utility player, you get few players at the number he bats, but he has not really lived up to the reputation."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

