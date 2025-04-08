Sohail Khan, Big Boss 13 star and others attend MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

The IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 7, was attended by some well-known celebrities such as Sohail Khan, Shefali Bagga, and others. RCB beat MI by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to register their third win this season.

Actor-producer Sohail Khan was spotted with Shefali Bagga, who gained attention following her stint in Big Boss 13, an Indian reality TV show. Along with Sohail and Shefali, Indian actor Jay Bhanushali was also present at the stadium for the marquee IPL 2025 clash.

Shefali put up a few pictures on her official Instagram handle with the caption:

"One is a RCB fan one is a MI supporter, guess who’s who? #rcb #rcbvsmi #mi #shefalibagga #ipl #viratkohli #rohitsharma."

RCB create history with iconic win against MI at the Wankhede

Meanwhile, RCB registered a historic win against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After having lost their previous game, they returned to winning ways and now have three victories from their first four games. RCB defeated Mumbai at the Wankhede after a long gap of 10 years, having last achieved the feat back in 2015.

Batting first, an all-round batting effort from Virat Kohli (67), Devdutt Padikkal (37), Rajat Patidar (64), and Jitesh Sharma (40*) saw RCB post a massive total of 221/5 from their 20 overs.

In response, the home team put up a solid fight and came within touching distance of the target. Skipper Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) led from the front along with a valuable knock from Tilak Varma (56). However, they were restricted to 209/9 in the end, falling short by 12 runs.

It has been a slow start once again for the Mumbai Indians. They crashed to their fourth defeat from five games this season and a second consecutive loss. Hardik Pandya's team continues to struggle in the bottom half of the table while RCB are solidifying their position in the upper half.

