  • "Some build records, some build legacies - you’ve done both brotherman!"- Special wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as Rohit Sharma turns 38

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 30, 2025 21:40 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma during 2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings match - Source: Getty

Cricket fraternity members extended warm wishes to Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who turned 38 on Wednesday, April 30. He is currently representing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.

He is celebrating the special day with his family and teammates in Jaipur, which will host MI's upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1. It has been a memorable year for Rohit as he won two ICC trophies as the Indian captain.

Wishes poured in on social media platforms today on the occasion of Rohit Sharma's 38th birthday. His former India and MI teammate, Yuvraj Singh, led the way with a special X post, with other cricket fraternity members joining in.

Here are some of the posts:

Former India and CSK batter S Badrinath also wished Rohit Sharma through X.

"When you’re in touch, there’s no better sight in world cricket. Happy Birthday, @imro45 ! " he wrote.

Rohit's former India and MI teammate Munaf Patel also shared a picture from the 2024 T20 World Cup celebrations along with a wish on X.

"Wishing you a very #HappyBirthday @ImRo45 Wishing a Healthy Life and more success ahead," Munaf wrote.
Former India and SRH pacer Siddharth Kaul's post for Rohit read:

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the Hitman! Your journey continues to inspire millions. Keep breaking records and making the country proud. Have a great one, @ImRo45 Bhaiya !".
Rohit's 2006 under-19 World Cup and India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara also sent wishes through X, writing:

"Happy birthday @ImRo45 ...Wishing you loads of success and a great year ahead!"

2011 ODI World Cup winner Suresh Raina's special post for Rohit read:

"Happy Birthday, Rohit! Wishing you an incredible year ahead, brother! From sharing the field to sharing laughter, it's always been a pleasure watching you lead with calm and class. Your journey has inspired millions, and I know there's still so much more to come. May this year bring you great success, happiness, and time with your loved ones. Keep hitting those big sixes—on and off the field! Cheers to many more milestones ahead!"
A look at Rohit Sharma's performance for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma began the season with a string of low scores as he played small cameos and perished without converting them. It affected MI's performance as they lost four of their first five games in IPL 2025.

Rohit later found his groove and scored consistently, giving fine starts to his team. MI also roared back as they won their next five games to occupy the second spot in the points table.

Sharma has scored 240 runs across nine games at an average of 30, including two fifties. He will return to action on Thursday (May 1) when MI will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Edited by Aditya Singh
