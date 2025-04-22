  • home icon
“Some of my emotions coming out” - Shubman Gill’s massive claim on fiery sendoff to Venkatesh Iyer in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 22, 2025 11:40 IST
India Cricket - Source: Getty
GT skipper Shubman Gill in action during their IPL 2025 match against KKR - Source: Getty

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was seen giving a fiery sendoff to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Venkatesh Iyer during their IPL 2025 clash on Monday, April 21. While Gill is normally composed and cool on the field, his aggressive side was seen when Iyer was dismissed.

KKR were chasing 199 for a win when Iyer was sent back by Sai Kishore in the 12th over after scoring 14 runs off 19 balls. It was a big wicket in the context of the game.

Playing at the Eden Gardens against his former franchise, Gill did not hold himself back. As the wicket fell, the pumped up GT skipper was seen punching his fists in the air and uttering a few words before going to Kishore to congratulate him.

Post-game, Shubman Gill was asked about the sendoff and celebration. He admitted that his emotions got the better of him in the crucial game.

"We were ahead in the game, but it's one thing to be ahead and another to close the game. Good teams when they are chasing or defending, close the game very well. So that was just some of my emotions coming out," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
GT eventually won the game comfortably by 39 runs and are at the top of the table with 12 points. They are now extremely close to sealing their playoffs qualification.

Shubman Gill leads from the front in GT's win over KKR

Shubman Gill continued his fine run as GT skipper, leading the side to another clinical win. While he has been successful as captain this season, he also shone with the bat against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

The right-hander led from the front, smashing an impressive half-century. He scored 90 runs off 55 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 163.64. While the 25-year-old missed out on a well-deserved hundred, he helped his team set a strong total on the board.

The bowlers were also up to the task, successfully defending the total. Gill won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the bat. This was his third fifty of the season from eight games.

Edited by Nihal
