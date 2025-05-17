"Some moments are bigger than words" - CSK youngster express delight after meeting Sachin Tendulkar amid IPL 2025 resumption [In Picture]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rising star Ayush Mhatre shared a special moment on social media on Saturday, May 17, posting a photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 17-year-old is set to be in action on Tuesday, May 20, when CSK face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, the CSK youngster shared a heartwarming post on Instagram on May 17, expressing his joy after meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who signed a bat for him. Ayush captioned the post:

"Some moments are bigger than words. Meeting the God of cricket was indeed a surreal feeling. Thank you @sachintendulkar sir. Truly blessed.”

Ad

Trending

Ayush Mhatre, who was drafted into the Super Kings squad mid-season following the injury to regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, has made an immediate impact. In just five IPL appearances, the 17-year-old right-hander has scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60, including a half-century.

His most notable innings came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he blazed 94 off 48 balls, smashing nine boundaries and five sixes.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings have already been knocked out of playoff contention, sitting at the bottom of the table with only six points from 12 matches.

Ad

A look at Ayush Mhatre's record in domestic cricket

Mumbai cricketer Ayush Mhatre made his first-class debut against the Rest of India in the 2024 Irani Cup. Since then, the 17-year-old has played nine matches, accumulating 504 runs at an average of 31.50, with one fifty and two centuries, his highest being an impressive 176 runs.

In addition, he has featured in seven List-A games, scoring 458 runs at a remarkable average of 65.42, with one fifty and two hundreds. His standout performance came in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a brilliant 181 off 117 balls against Nagaland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More