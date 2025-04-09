"Some are saying somebody should come in for Dhoni" - KKR all-rounder's massive statement on Indian legend amid IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali defended MS Dhoni amid criticism from several quarters about his batting position and impact on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni has often come into bat in CSK's run-chases this season when the game had completely slipped out of their hands.

The 43-year-old coming in as low as No.9 in the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was met with massive criticism. Dhoni's lack of intent in a daunting run-chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC) a few days later was again similarly criticized.

Ali, who had previously played under Dhoni for CSK, told the Indian Express:

"Is there a better keeper than Dhoni right now? He’s still keeping amazingly well. He’s probably one of the better batters in CSK so far this year. And when I was there, he was one of the better batters all the time. CSK haven’t been batting so well and some are saying somebody should come in for Dhoni. And this is what happens when a team doesn’t win."

CSK's latest encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw Dhoni produce arguably his best knock with 27 off 12 deliveries. However, it once again went in vain as CSK suffered their fourth consecutive defeat to sit at one win and four losses after five outings.

"Don’t just hold on for the sake of holding on in a selfish way" - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali further stressed the importance of players retiring from the game when their impact on the side fades. At 37, Moeen has retired from international cricket but continues to play in T20 leagues around the globe.

"Don’t just hold on for the sake of holding on in a selfish way. Just be a bit more realistic and think, is it worth me holding on? Have I got more to give to the team? If the team wants to go in a new direction, I think you should allow that to happen," said Ali.

He added:

"If you’re not performing and you’re at that age where you’re a bit older and there’s younger players coming through and they’re probably playing better than you right now. It doesn’t mean they’re better than you now, but they’re playing better than you. Then you should be a bit more realistic and honest with yourself."

Ali has played in two of KKR's five outings thus far this season, picking up two wickets and scoring five runs. Incidentally, KKR has won both games Ali has played in and lost the other three in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

