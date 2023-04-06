"Somebody as experienced as him, knows how to pace the innings and he did exactly that" - Wasim Jaffer on Shikhar Dhawan's innings against RR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has praised Shikhar Dhawan's ability to assume responsibility while batting and pacing his innings as per the situation demands.

The franchise skipper scored an unbeaten 86 off 56 deliveries in PBKS' tense win over RR at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Dhawan batted through the entire 20 overs after Punjab were put into bat by opposition skipper Sanju Samson. The left-handed batter played the anchor role and his innings comprised nine fours and two sixes.

Praising Dhawan for executing his role to perfection in the win over RR, PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer said during the post-match press conference:

"I think Prabhsimran was going so well, so Dhawan knew that he could take his time, so he played the second fiddle, so that is where experience counts. When Prabhsimran got out, he took charge and then batted through the innings."

Jaffer continued:

"We wanted one of the top three to bat until the 18th-19th over, and he did exactly that. He picked up his strike rate, it was a lot better in the second half. Somebody as experienced as him, knows how to pace the innings and he did exactly that."

Dhawan's innings ensured that PBKS posted a commanding total of 197-5 on the board. The target proved to be marginally enough as PBKS secured a five-run win to win their second consecutive match in IPL 2023.

"No matter how good you are, you need a little consistent run" - Wasim Jaffer on Prabhsimran Singh

Among the biggest takeaways for PBKS in their winning start to the season has been the way with which Prabhsimran Singh has stepped up.

The opening batter, in the absence of Jonny Bairstow, has been highly proficient in the powerplay overs and recorded his maiden IPL fifty during the clash against RR.

Noting that this is the first time Prabhsimran is getting a string of games to prove his mettle, Jaffer said:

"Apart from this season Prabhsimran Singh did not get a consistent run, because of various reasons, like we had Bairstow, KL and then Mayank was also there before. So this time around, he could get a consistent run and he has been a fabulous player, But, no matter how good you are, you need a little consistent run. So, he can play a lot more fearlessly."

The Punjab-born batter has garnered a reputation following his explosive style of cricket on the domestic circuit. He scored 60 runs off 34 deliveries while taking the attack to the RR bowlers and had also stitched up a brisk start in PBKS' win over KKR.

Will PBKS qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes