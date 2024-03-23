Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting provided a positive update about star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on the eve of the latter's comeback in Delhi's IPL 2024 opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.

Ponting is delighted with the way Pant has shaped up in the pre-season camp in Vizag and believes the southpaw could be in for something special on Saturday (March 23). The former Australian cricketer also cheekily mentioned how tough it is to get Pant out of the batting nets.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of DC's game against PBKS, here's what Ricky Ponting said about Rishabh Pant:

"We had a week's training in Vizag and trust me, Rishabh is back and ready to play. He is batting and moving behind the stumps beautifully. Sometimes he bats too much and I have to drag him out of the nets. His attitude and smile and what he wants to do for the team is infectious."

Ponting and Pant share a great camaraderie and the Capitals will be hoping that the bonding helps them produce stellar performances and go deep into the tournament.

Rishabh Pant is the heartbeat of DC: Ricky Ponting

Delhi finished ninth after a disappointing IPL 2023 campaign and Ricky Ponting was quick to admit that Rishabh Pant's absence was a body blow. Now, after recovering from the horrific car accident after fifteen months, Pant is ready to take over the reins and Ponting believes it could lift the spirits of the team.

On this, Ponting stated:

"We have got a great team this year. Our preparations have been absolutely perfect. It becomes more exciting when you have your captain back with the team. We've missed him last year. He is the heartbeat of the franchise and having him back into the team is going to make the team a lot stronger."

Rishabh Pant had captained DC in the second half of the IPL 2021 season, taking them to the playoffs. He just missed out on repeating the feat in IPL 2022 after a heartbreaking loss to the Mumbai Indians knocked Delhi out of the race for a playoffs spot.