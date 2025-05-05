Sourav Ganguly gives star all-rounder Pretoria Capitals offer after KKR vs RR IPL 2025 clash: Reports 

Sourav Ganguly has reportedly approached Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell with an offer to play for Pretoria Capitals in South Africa's SA 20. Ganguly serves as the Director of Cricket for JSW Sports, the co-owners of Pretoria Capitals and Delhi Capitals (DC).

According to Anandabazar Patrika journalist Sumit Ghosh, Ganguly discussed the offer with Russell following KKR's thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4.

The Kolkata-based franchise shared a video on its official social media handles, showing Ganguly interacting with Russell after the game. The three-time IPL champions captioned the post:

"Legends of Eden 🤌 Andre Russell | Sourav Ganguly |."

Russell played a blistering knock against RR. The 37-year-old remained unbeaten on 57 off just 25 balls, striking six maximums and four fours. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits as Kolkata kept their playoffs hopes alive by winning the must-win encounter.

It is worth mentioning that Russell has not played in SA 20 yet. However, he has plied his trade in other foreign T20 leagues like International League T20 (ILT20), Caribbean Premier League and Major League Cricket (MLC). He is part of the Knight Riders franchises in those competitions.

"You have to leave everything on the park and that's what I did" - Andre Russell on his clutch knock in KKR's crucial win over RR

Speaking in the post-match presentation after KKR's one-run win against RR, Andre Russell spoke about how Kolkata needed to give their all to remain alive in the tournament. He emphasized that he took his time before going for the big shots as the pitch wasn't an easy one.

Russell said:

"We all knew the importance of this game. When it's four games to go and it's like four finals, you have to leave everything on the park and that's what I did. It was a total team effort from the guys. Happy with the win. When I have a bit of time to go, I wasn't worried about the dot balls early on. I know I can make up. It was a quite difficult wicket to go and start hitting. So I gave myself a few (deliveries) and it paid off in the end. Happy to finish off the innings and then Rinku to top it off at the end."

Russell's explosive knock helped KKR register 206/4 in 20 overs. RR came narrowly close to the target but ultimately suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

With 11 points from as many outings, Kolkata are currently placed sixth in the table. They take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

