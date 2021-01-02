BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest during gym session

Current BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was immediately admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata following the incident.
According to media reports, Sourav Ganguly was taken to the hospital after he complained of a chest pain during a gym session. The BCCI president is said to be in a stable condition but will undergo angioplasty.
News of Sourav Ganguly’s health first broke through on Twitter and was later picked up by many media publications. India Today reported that the former India captain was taken to the hospital after he felt dizzy during a gym session on Saturday morning. It has been revealed that the BCCI president will be discharged on Saturday after the angioplasty is completed.
Cricketers wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery on Twitter
Following the news of Sourav Ganguly's minor cardiac arrest, the cricketing fraternity extended their wishes to the BCCI president for a speedy recovery.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished Ganguly a speedy recovery through a post on Twitter.
"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.
Replying to Jay Shah's tweet, the official Twitter handle of BCCI also wished their president a speedy recovery.
Sourav Ganguly's former IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders also wished the Prince of Kolkata a speedy recovery. "Get well soon, Maharaj," read the post on Twitter.
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that her prayers were with Indian cricketing legend.
"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!" Banerjee said on Twitter.
We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Sourav Ganguly a.k.a Dada a speedy recovery and the best of health going forward.Published 02 Jan 2021, 16:30 IST