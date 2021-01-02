BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest during gym session

Current BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was immediately admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata following the incident.

According to media reports, Sourav Ganguly was taken to the hospital after he complained of a chest pain during a gym session. The BCCI president is said to be in a stable condition but will undergo angioplasty.

He felt dizzy when he was in the gym and he went to Woodlands to get the Tests done. That’s when it came to light that there was a cardiac issue and the hospital has now created a 3 member board with Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform the procedure. @SGanguly99 get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

News of Sourav Ganguly’s health first broke through on Twitter and was later picked up by many media publications. India Today reported that the former India captain was taken to the hospital after he felt dizzy during a gym session on Saturday morning. It has been revealed that the BCCI president will be discharged on Saturday after the angioplasty is completed.

Cricketers wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery on Twitter

Following the news of Sourav Ganguly's minor cardiac arrest, the cricketing fraternity extended their wishes to the BCCI president for a speedy recovery.

Praying for Dada’s speedy recovery!🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 2, 2021

Wishing you speedy recovery dada @SGanguly99 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

Wishing dada a speedy recovery! @SGanguly99 😇 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 2, 2021

Wishing @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. Take care & god bless! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 2, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 2, 2021

Advertisement

Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better @SGanguly99 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2021

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished Ganguly a speedy recovery through a post on Twitter.

"I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Replying to Jay Shah's tweet, the official Twitter handle of BCCI also wished their president a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly's former IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders also wished the Prince of Kolkata a speedy recovery. "Get well soon, Maharaj," read the post on Twitter.

Wishing @SGanguly99, the Prince of Kolkata a speedy recovery 💜



শীঘ্রই সুস্থ হয়ে উঠুন, দাদা 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CXQ3H0HBeN — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 2, 2021

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that her prayers were with Indian cricketing legend.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!" Banerjee said on Twitter.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Sourav Ganguly a.k.a Dada a speedy recovery and the best of health going forward.