"Spent many years in CSK" - Wasim Jaffer on MS Dhoni's role in New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner's leadership in 2025 Champions Trophy

Wasim Jaffer has opined that New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner would have taken a few leadership lessons from MS Dhoni during his stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He pointed out that the left-arm spinner shared the dressing room with Dhoni for many years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ad

Santner has done an impressive job as the skipper in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, the Blackcaps have qualified for the final, where they will compete against India for the ICC title.

Jaffer also suggested that playing with a veteran player like Kane Williamson would have also benefited Santner. Speaking about Dhoni's role in the 33-year-old's success as captain, the cricketer-turned-commentator said on former Pakistan batter Basit Ali's YouTube channel (from 6:07):

Ad

Trending

"I am sure he must have benefitted from playing under MS Dhoni. He has spent many years in CSK, and if you notice someone so closely and if you have the ability to learn, you definitely learn. Plus, he has Kane Williamson in his team, who himself is a very good captain."

Ad

The Mitchell Santner-led side completed a comprehensive 50-run victory over South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The final between India and New Zealand will be played in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

"The surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate" - Mitchell Santner on 2025 Champions Trophy final

All of India's matches at the 2025 Champions Trophy have been held in Dubai. The other matches were played in Pakistan, the host nation. The games featuring the Men in Blue were not held on Pakistani soil due to India's reluctance to send their team to the country due to security reasons.

Ad

Ahead of the final, Mitchell Santner emphasized that India will have a better idea of the Dubai pitch as they have played all their matches at the venue. Predicting that the wicket is likely to be slower compared to the surface at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, he said (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

"They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we're down to scrap."

This will be the second time that India and New Zealand lock horns in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Mitchell Santner-led side suffered a 44-run loss to India in a group stage game on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news