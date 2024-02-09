"Splendid cricketer in all forms of the game" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK's best buy heading into IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Daryl Mitchell was the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) best buy at the IPL 2024 auction.

CSK acquired six players at the auction in December last year. Mitchell (₹14 crore) was their most expensive buy, with Sameer Rizvi (₹8.40 crore), Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore), Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore) and Avanish Rao Aravelly (₹20 lakh) being their other purchases.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked how happy he is with the CSK's acquisitions. He responded:

"Doesn't matter whether I am happy or not, they have got to be happy. I think they have got a good blend over there. When you look at Daryl Mitchell, who I think has been a splendid cricketer in all forms of the game."

The former India captain noted that Mitchell brings all-round skills to the table.

"The way he played in the ODI World Cup and the way he has played in the T20 format as well, with the fact that he can bowl a bit. He might not bowl you four overs but he can maybe come and bowl you the odd couple of overs," Gavaskar stated.

Gavaskar added that the New Zealand player can prove destructive in any batting position. He said:

"Then either at No. 3, No. 4 or No. 5, and even as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6, he can be a very, very dangerous player. So I think that's probably their best buy."

Mitchell has smashed 1260 runs at a strike rate of 138.61 in 63 T20Is. He has batted at all positions from opening to No. 7 but has scored most of his runs at No. 4 and No. 5.

"They will probably be looking to see whether he can fit in the shoes of Moeen Ali" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK's acquisition of Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra excelled in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra reckons CSK might have bought Rachin Ravindra as an alternative to Moeen Ali. He stated:

"I know the emotional buy would have been Rachin Ravindra because of the fantastic World Cup that he had. They will probably be looking to see whether he can fit in the shoes of Moeen Ali."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the two spin-bowling all-rounders bring similar attributes to the table.

"Both of them are similar cricketers, excepting Moeen bowls right-handed and bats left-handed, and Rachin Ravindra bats left-handed and bowls left-handed as well. Both are outstanding fielders as well," Gavaskar added.

Ravindra hasn't enjoyed great success with the bat in T20I cricket, aggregating 146 runs in 17 innings at an average of 12.16 and a strike rate of 116.80. However, he has performed decently with the ball, scalping 11 wickets in 13 innings at an impressive economy rate of 6.67.

