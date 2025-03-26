SRH all-rounder bowls with both hands in training ahead of IPL 2025 match vs LSG [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was spotted bowling with both hands during training ahead of their second game in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH will face Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the match, SRH, on their official account on X, posted a video featuring Kamindu bowling spin with his right and left hands.

Yet to make his IPL debut, the Sri Lankan all-rounder was acquired by the franchise for INR 75 lakhs during the 2025 mega-auction. The 26-year-old has featured in 23 T20Is for Sri Lanka, scoring 381 runs, including two fifties, and has taken two wickets.

In addition, Mendis brings experience from 39 matches in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has scored 782 runs, including five fifties, and taken eight wickets.

SRH posted second-highest total in IPL history in their opening game of the 2025 season

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 23, in Hyderabad. Asked to bat first, SRH’s opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put on 45 runs off 20 balls before the former was dismissed for 24 off 11 balls.

Head then teamed up with Ishan Kishan, and the pair took the attack to the Royals, adding 85 runs off 39 balls for the second wicket. Head contributed a rapid 67 off 31 balls. While Ishan continued to power through the bowlers, Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 off 15) and Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) provided valuable cameos.

Ishan then reached his maiden IPL century in just 45 balls. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 106 off 47 balls, smashing 11 fours and six sixes, as SRH posted a colossal total of 286/6, the second-highest in IPL history.

In response, the Rajasthan Royals lost early wickets, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (1), Riyan Parag (4), and Nitish Rana (11) falling cheaply. Sanju Samson (66 off 37) and Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35) played impressive knocks, but it wasn’t enough. Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer struck 42 off 23 balls, while Shubham Dubey remained unbeaten on 34 off 11 balls. However, RR finished at 242/6, falling short by 44 runs.

