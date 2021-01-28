SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot with fiancée Vaishali Visweswaran

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar has tied the knot with fiancée Vaishali Visweswaran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Twitter to share the news. Posting an image from Vijay Shankar’s traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, the IPL franchise wrote:

“Sending our best wishes to @vijayshankar260 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life.”

Vijay Shankar had announced his engagement in August 2020 by posting pictures on his official Instagram handle. The all-rounder then headed to the UAE to feature in IPL 2020. He was retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18.

The 30-year-old played one game for Tamil Nadu, versus Jharkhand, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was run out for 4 and failed to pick up a wicket with his medium pace.

Sending our best wishes to @vijayshankar260 on this very special day!



May you have a happy and blessed married life 🧡😁#SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/elDUYKVww2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2021

Vijay Shankar’s cricketing journey so far

Vijay Shankar was a surprise pick over Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. He got a wicket with his first delivery in the tournament in a marquee clash against Pakistan.

Vijay Shankar’s joy was, however, short-lived as he was soon ruled out of the tournament with a toe injury. He hasn’t played for India since.

The all-rounder has thus far featured in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, scoring 223 and 101 runs respectively. With the ball, he has claimed four and five wickets respectively.

Advertisement

Turning up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, he managed only 97 runs and four wickets. His only performance of note was the half-century he got against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

Overall, Vijay Shankar has featured in 40 IPL matches, having made his debut in the 2014 season. He has scored 654 runs at a strike rate of 127.73, with three fifties.

With his medium pace, he has managed only six wickets at a strike rate of 27.16.

Vijay Shankar has also played 45 first-class games, scoring 2242 runs and picking up 33 wickets.