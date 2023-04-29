"SRH should be banned if they demote Abhishek Sharma again" - Fans react to the opener's batting exploits vs DC in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat in the team's IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

While Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals early on, Sharma kept on taking the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners from one end. The left-handed batter amassed 67 runs from 36 balls before falling to Axar Patel.

SRH were able to register an impressive 197-run total after electing to bat first in the encounter, thanks to fine half-centuries from Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen (53*).

Fans were impressed with Sharma's quick-fire knock and took to social media to praise the 22-year-old. Here's how fans reacted to the southpaw's batting exploits:

Sharma has amassed 139 runs from six innings at an average of 23.17 so far in IPL 2023. The talented youngster fared decently in the previous season for Hyderabad, finishing with 426 runs from 14 outings.

"He told me to go after the fast bowlers" - Abhishek Sharma reveals SRH head coach Brian Lara's suggestion

During the mid-innings interview, Abhishek Sharma revealed that Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara had asked him to attack the fast bowlers. He stated that he tried to do the same and it proved to be successful.

Abhishek Sharma stated that he wanted to bat deep and ensure that SRH breached the 180-run mark. He said :

"The pitch was similar to the pitch we had during our practise here, it was keeping low and stopping a bit. We didn't want to play anything fancy and played according to the ball. I had a plan with Brian Lara, he told me to go after the fast bowlers. I was going for it against the fast bowlers, and luckily it paid off."

"I was looking for a total of around 180, I wanted to bat till the 16th or 17th over. But I'm happy that we got more than that. I have been bowling in my practise sessions, just waiting for my chance."

SRH have won just two of their first seven matches in this year's cash-rich league and are currently languishing in ninth in the points table.

