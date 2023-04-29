Create

"SRH should be banned if they demote Abhishek Sharma again" - Fans react to the opener's batting exploits vs DC in IPL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 29, 2023 22:51 IST
Abhishek Sharma impressed many with his batting vs DC. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat in the team's IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

While Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals early on, Sharma kept on taking the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners from one end. The left-handed batter amassed 67 runs from 36 balls before falling to Axar Patel.

SRH were able to register an impressive 197-run total after electing to bat first in the encounter, thanks to fine half-centuries from Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen (53*).

Fans were impressed with Sharma's quick-fire knock and took to social media to praise the 22-year-old. Here's how fans reacted to the southpaw's batting exploits:

Abhishek sharma - serious talent 💥👌Comptn b/w him & jaiswal for ICT opening spot 👀 #SRHvDC
Abhishek Sharma is such a talented player. His off field demeanour is also fantastic. Whenever he does well, the happiness feels personal. Hope gets more opportunities to bowl! (reason why I dont like impact sub rule—all rounders ki value kam karta hai) @IamAbhiSharma4
Finally Abhishek Sharma has shown why he has been backed over the last 2 years. He is a great batsman and a decent part time bowler as well. #SRHvDC #DCvSRH #IPL
#abhisheksharma u beauty...🧡how strongly u stood...evevthough others r struggling hard to bat#SRHvsDC https://t.co/ucVaVlFdCi
Abhishek Sharma is great talent to watch 🔥
@mufaddal_vohra Abhishek Sharma is a talented young player with a bright future ahead of him in cricket. It will be exciting to see how he continues to develop and contribute to his team's success in the future.
Abhishek Sharma entering SRH dressing room after playing 67(36)🤞.#SRHvsDC #IPL2023 #DCvSRH https://t.co/JQ42Vq0e1X
Abhishek Sharma is a rare batsman who excels against both pace and spin. He is definitely a player to watch out for in the future!
Abhishek Sharma special talent !! #SRHvsDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/rPZwoPj8C6
a promising innings by abhishek sharma the 22 year guy , absolutely fabulous , end of the innings well played 👋👋👋 https://t.co/70hEe3wfsc
Abhishek sharma just batting on a different track here 🔥 @SunRisers #SRHvsDC
SRH should be banned if they demote abhishek sharma again #IPL2023
Phenomenal innings this by Abhishek Sharma, has kept SRH in this single handedly. Hopefully he sticks to opening the innings after this.

Sharma has amassed 139 runs from six innings at an average of 23.17 so far in IPL 2023. The talented youngster fared decently in the previous season for Hyderabad, finishing with 426 runs from 14 outings.

"He told me to go after the fast bowlers" - Abhishek Sharma reveals SRH head coach Brian Lara's suggestion

During the mid-innings interview, Abhishek Sharma revealed that Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara had asked him to attack the fast bowlers. He stated that he tried to do the same and it proved to be successful.

Abhishek Sharma stated that he wanted to bat deep and ensure that SRH breached the 180-run mark. He said :

"The pitch was similar to the pitch we had during our practise here, it was keeping low and stopping a bit. We didn't want to play anything fancy and played according to the ball. I had a plan with Brian Lara, he told me to go after the fast bowlers. I was going for it against the fast bowlers, and luckily it paid off."
"I was looking for a total of around 180, I wanted to bat till the 16th or 17th over. But I'm happy that we got more than that. I have been bowling in my practise sessions, just waiting for my chance."

SRH have won just two of their first seven matches in this year's cash-rich league and are currently languishing in ninth in the points table.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

