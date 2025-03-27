"SRH batters were gangsters until they met Lord Thakur" - Fans hail LSG pacer for brilliant four-wicket haul in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Shardul Thakur continued his incredible turnaround in the side's second game of IPL 2025 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on March 27. After initially going unsold in the auction, Thakur replaced injured seamer Mohsin Khan days before the start of the season.

The 33-year-old made his eleventh-hour inclusion count with a two-wicket haul in LSG's opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC). Thakur's comeback continued trending upwards with a sensational four-wicket haul in the ongoing clash against SRH.

The veteran pacer picked up the massive wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off back-to-back deliveries in his second over. He returned to remove the dangerous Abhinav Manohar and Mohammed Shami to finish with incredible figures of 4/34 in four overs.

Thakur also made his outing sweeter by becoming the leading wicket-taker so far in the tournament, thereby wearing the Purple Cap. He also completed 100 IPL wickets, becoming the 25th bowler to achieve the landmark in the process.

Fans on X were jubilant with Thakur's redemption and praised the pacer with the following reactions:

The fans continued their praise for Thakur on X, writing:

"Comeback is greater than a setback, well done Shardul Thakur."

"Shardul Thakur's IPL redemption is a life lesson..Went unsold..called in at last moment yet shine like a bright star!! Let the cricket do the talking," tweeted a fan.

"Shardul Thakur isn't just taking wickets, he's upholding the natural law of equilibrium—every batter must return to the pavilion to restore cosmic balance," a fan said.

Shardul Thakur's magic helps LSG restrict SRH to sub-200 total

Shardul Thakur's initial strikes and blows in the death overs helped restrict the dominant SRH batting lineup to below 200 on a flat Hyderabad pitch. The home side struggled to gain any momentum throughout the innings, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Travis Head top-scored for SRH with 47 off 28 deliveries, while Thakur received great support from the other four LSG bowlers, who picked up a wicket each. SRH eventually finished on a seemingly below-par 190/9 in 20 overs.

LSG are coming off a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat in their season opener to DC, while SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in their opening encounter.

LSG are off to a sensational start to their run-chase at 96/1 after just seven overs, with Nicholas Pooran on a rampage on 61 from 21 balls. He has the in-form Mitchell Marsh for company on 26 off 17 deliveries.

