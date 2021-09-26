"SRH deserves a ban for playing Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey" - Fans slam the duo for their repeated failures in IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) slumped to yet another defeat this season on Saturday as the Punjab Kings edged them out in a low-scoring contest. Courtesy of the win, Punjab managed to keep their playoff chances alive. However, SRH are now on the verge of becoming the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race this year.

In pursuit of a modest target of 126, SRH batters struggled as Punjab bowlers exerted persistent pressure on them by bowling wonderfully. Eventually, Jason Holder's valiant 47* went in vain as SRH fell short of five runs from the target.

Fans were not impressed by the approach and application of SRH middle-order batters Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav during the chase. They took to Twitter to slam them for their consistent inconsistency with the bat over the past few years in the IPL.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Khan Rehman @KhanReh01897215

#IPL2021 #SRHvsPBKS Manish & Jadhav should pay money to the franchise if they want to play in the IPL.... Manish & Jadhav should pay money to the franchise if they want to play in the IPL....

رومانا @RomanaRaza #PBKSvSRH

KL Rahul after winning the match: KL Rahul after winning the match: #PBKSvSRH

Punk💙❤️💛 @Tiger143_ @LoyalSachinFan Srh deserves ban for playing kedar jadhav and manish Pandey @LoyalSachinFan Srh deserves ban for playing kedar jadhav and manish Pandey

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan SRH are out of the tournament,

Varad Ralegaonkar @varadr_tistic #PBKSvSRH #SRHvsPBKS



Punjab fans who had turned off their TV & now seeing PBKS won ! Punjab fans who had turned off their TV & now seeing PBKS won ! #PBKSvSRH #SRHvsPBKS



Roopam Anurag @RoopamAnurag

But situation of Warner Kane Saha Kedar Jadhav And Manish Pandey.... 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 #PBKSvSRH (Bhuvi Shami Ellis)Well fought Holder you deserve to be in winning side for your tremendous all-round performanceBut situation of Warner Kane Saha Kedar Jadhav And Manish Pandey.... 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 #PBKSvSRH (Bhuvi Shami Ellis)

Manish @iHitman7 Manish Pandey played 4 seasons with SRH and cost them 44 crores plus many games, brand value as well. That has to be one of the costliest "CTC" kinda hiring of the IPL. Manish Pandey played 4 seasons with SRH and cost them 44 crores plus many games, brand value as well. That has to be one of the costliest "CTC" kinda hiring of the IPL.

tarakbingumalla @taraksrinivas @Harish6296

3.vijay shankar @SunRisers We don't have just one we have 31.Manish pandey2.kedar jadhav3.vijay shankar @Harish6296 @SunRisers We don't have just one we have 3

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket



What a Incredible All-round Performance by Jason Holder. Alone Warrior for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jason Holder in this match against #PBKS :-•With the ball: 4-0-19-3•With the bat: 47*(29).What a Incredible All-round Performance by Jason Holder. Alone Warrior for Sunrisers Hyderabad. #PBKS vSRH Jason Holder in this match against #PBKS:-



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns #SRH becomes the first team to be out of the play-offs hopes in #IPL2021 #SRH becomes the first team to be out of the play-offs hopes in #IPL2021.

It has been a frustrating season for us: Kane Williamson

SRH skipper Kane Williamson has revealed that the latest season has been frustrating for his team as they are not able to bag victories like they used to. Speaking at the post-match conference, Williamson reviewed their performance in the game and pointed out the things that went wrong for SRH in the chase. He said:

"The bowling and fielding did a fantastic job. The surface was a tough one. We were certainly backing ourselves to get close. SRH are a proud franchise, and it has been a frustrating season. We do need to look for areas to improve. We try to learn from the first half of the game. Punjab tried to come out attacking like it usually happens in T20s. But playing shots was challenging."

Kane Williamson added:

"For us, it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets. The games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom."

SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table with just a single win in IPL 2021 so far. They will be looking to add a couple more wins to their account before the end of the tournament.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar