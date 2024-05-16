SRH join KKR and RR in IPL 2024 playoffs after washout against GT

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 playoffs. This comes after their penultimate league stage against Gujarat Titans (GT) was washed out due to rain on May 16. With 14 points before the clash, the point shared was enough for SRH to book their place in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Pat Cummins took over the captaincy reigns after the side finished at the bottom of the table last year. His astute captaincy, in combination with a powerful batting lineup, saw SRH win seven out of their 13 games with one No Result. During the IPL 2024 season, SRH posted the highest-ever total in league history of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With much anticipation among the Hyderabad crowd, the GT clash was called off without a single ball bowled, much to their disappointment. However, the Orange Army have qualified for the playoffs and have a chance to still finish in the top two. It should come as music to the fans' ears after three long seasons. SRH last won the IPL title in 2016 and qualified for the final in 2018.

The fourth and final playoff spot will be decided in the highly anticipated CSK-RCB clash on Saturday, May 18.

SRH play PBKS in their league stage finale with top-two finish on the line

Expand Tweet

With a playoff berth confirmed, SRH will now look to attain a top-two finish in the IPL 2024 points table.

The side will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final outing at home on Sunday, May 19. However, the washout today means SRH's fate for finishing in the top two isn't solely in their hands.

The Orange Army must defeat PBKS and hope KKR upstage RR in the league-stage finale. In that case, SRH will leapfrog RR, who are on 16 points, to finish second with 17 points. Meanwhile, KKR have already sealed the top spot with 19 points in 13 games.

However, the present form points to SRH pulling off a victory over PBKS and RR losing to KKR. Considering SRH have won four out of their five home games this season and RR currently being on a four-game losing streak.