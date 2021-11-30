SRH retained players 2022: Full list of players retained by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL Auction

As the road to the IPL Auction 2022 began today with the retention deadline, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) named three players on their retained list, with star leg-spinner Rashid Khan shockingly left out.

SunRisers Hyderabad



We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction

Each franchise was allowed a maximum of four retentions, one more than the limit for the IPL Mega Auction that happened in 2018.

Each team has been allotted a budget of ₹90 crore for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. If a team uses all four retentions, then ₹42 crore will be deducted from the budget.

Players that have not been retained are set to go into the pool for the Mega Auction scheduled in December.

Before the auction, however, the two new franchises will be allowed three picks from the player pool.

SRH retained players list with price

SRH have chosen to retain captain Kane Williamson and the young uncapped pair of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, both of whom hail from Jammu and Kashmir.

SunRisers Hyderabad



We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores.



Presenting the 2️⃣ Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the SRH colours in IPL2022. We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores.

Williamson, who led SRH to the IPL 2018 final, took over as the franchise's captain from David Warner last season.

David Warner's exit from the team was expected, but Rashid Khan's came as a shock to SRH fans. However, the Afghan leg-spinner's availability at the Mega Auction is a pleasant surprise for supporters of the other franchises.

Here is the full list of SRH's retained players with their prices:

Kane Williamson - ₹14 crore

Abdul Samad - ₹4 crore

Umran Malik - ₹4 crore

SRH will have ₹22 crore deducted from their ₹90 crore budget for the Mega Auction.

Kane Williamson has been with SRH since 2015 and is set to lead the franchise as the team looks to put a horrendous campaign behind them and get off to a fresh start.

Abdul Samad has been a part of their squad for the last two seasons and has shown promise with his six-hitting abilities.

Umran Malik burst onto the scene in IPL 2021, consistently bowling in the high 140s and registering the three fastest deliveries by an Indian bowler in the season.

The retentions hint towards the team focusing on the future as they look to restructure around the youngsters. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan have also been released along with Warner and Rashid.

Edited by Parimal