SRH retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a list of players retained and released by them on Tuesday, November 15, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) auction.

While the 2016 champions have bid adieu to several big names, they have retained a total of 12 players prior to the IPL 2023 auction. They have decided to persist with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Abdul Samad.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqui, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, and South Africa's Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram are the overseas players retained by the side. Notably, the team might get a new captain, given that they have released Kane Williamson from their squad.

While Williamson is one of the notable absentees from SRH's retention list, the team has also parted ways with the likes of Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran in an attempt to increase their purse.

However, there is a possibility that the franchise could re-sign a few of their players at the auction. SRH will go into the event with a hefty purse of ₹42.25 crore. The side finished eighth in the previous edition and will be aiming to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in the upcoming season.

SRH retained players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

After their underwhelming last season in the cash-rich league, the Hyderabad think tank has decided to introduce several changes to their setup and has parted ways with a number of notable names.

They have identified some talented Indian players along with four overseas stars around whom they will aim to rebuild their squad at the auction. Here is the list of all the players retained by Hyderabad ahead of their auction:

Player Price (in Rs) Abdul Samad 4 crore Rahul Tripathi 8.50 crore Aiden Markram 2.60 crore Glenn Phillips 1.50 crore Abhishek Sharma 6.50 crore Marco Jansen 4.20 crore Washington Sundar 8.75 crore Fazalhaq Farooqi 50 lakh Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4.20 crore Umran Malik 4 crore Kartik Tyagi 4 crore T Natarajan 4 crore

The 10 franchises will take part in a mini-auction ahead of the 16th season of the league. The much-awaited event is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23.

