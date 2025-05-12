SRH Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will resume their IPL 2025 campaign when they take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 19 in Lucknow. SRH, however, will not be playing their previously scheduled home games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
SRH currently sit eighth on the points table with seven points to their name. Their last league game against Delhi Capitals saw their dreams of qualifying for the playoffs crushed. A rain interruption meant that they couldn't get to 14 points, ending their race.
The Hyderabad-based franchise will have to play all of their remaining games and will face LSG, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Kolkata Knight Riders. They face the Lucknow-based franchise first on May 19 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, followed by playing RCB on May 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They will end their IPL 2025 campaign with a rematch of last edition's final, facing KKR on May 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
SRH's schedule for the last three matches of their IPL 2025 campaign:
May 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST at BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
May 23: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
May 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi
SRH have a change of personnel as they bring an all rounder for an injured batter
SRH will be having a new player in their squad, with Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey replacing Karnataka wicketkeeper Smaran Ravichandran in the squad. Smaran, who replaced Adam Zampa in the squad, suffered an injury and had to be ruled out of the tournament.
SRH are currently eighth in the points table and have already been eliminated following the no-result game against Delhi Capitals. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high and try some players as they have an eye on the next season.
