"Very excited to have gotten my first game for the orange army under the belt"- SRH pacer Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Marco Jansen expressed his joy at getting the opportunity to play for the Orange franchise after the match on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He turned out to be a lucky charm for SRH as they clinched their maiden victory of the season after two consecutive losses.

Marco Jansen bowled a decent spell and returned figures of 4-0-30-1. He got the prized scalp of the legendary MS Dhoni in the match.

CSK batted first and managed to score 154/7 from their 20 overs. The Hyderabad-based team chased down the target comfortably in 17.4 overs, courtesy of substantial contributions from the top-order batters.

In a video uploaded by Sunrisers on their official Instagram handle, Marco Jansen reflected on his debut game for the Hyderabad franchise and said:

"I am obviously very glad and very excited to have gotten my first game for the orange army under the belt. Very glad that we were able to get our first win of the season. Very glad to get my first wicket for SRH and it being MS Dhoni. Looking forward to the rest of the season and will take it from here."

Marco Jansen caught the attention of the cricket world after an impressive performance against India in a 3-Test series played last December/January. His performances played a key role in South Africa coming back from a loss in the first Test and winning the series 2-1.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

SRH will next face Gujarat Titans on April 11

After defeats against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Sunrisers bagged their first victory of the season on Saturday against Chennai.

The Hyderabad franchise are currently in eighth position in the points table with two points from three games.

They will now face Gujarat Titans in their next match of IPL 2022 on April 11. The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host the encounter.

Here is SRH's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022.

April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Gujarat Titans, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 17: Punjab Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 27: Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 5: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat