SRH's star all-rounders visit Peddamma temple ahead of IPL 2025 clash against GT [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy offered prayers at the Shri Peddamma Talli Devalayam temple in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday, April 5. This comes ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
SRH last played against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 3, at Eden Gardens. After being asked to bat first, KKR posted a total of 200 runs, with half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) and Venkatesh Iyer (60).
In reply, SRH were bowled out for just 120, losing by 80 runs. Both Abhishek (2) and Nitish (19) failed to make an impact. Now, ahead of their fifth game of the season against GT, the two Indian all-rounders visited the Peddamma Temple on Saturday.
Fans can watch the video here:
SRH currently sit at the bottom of the points table with just two points from four matches, while Shubman Gill’s Titans are in fourth place with four points from three games.
SRH's Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been facing form struggles in IPL 2025
Abhishek Sharma had a standout IPL 2024 season, amassing 484 runs in 16 innings, including three fifties. However, he has struggled significantly in the 2025 season, having scored just 33 runs in four matches so far.
The same can be said for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made a mark in the 2024 edition with 303 runs in 11 innings. In contrast, the 21-year-old has only managed 81 runs in four innings in the current season.
The poor form of both players has been one of the key reasons for the inconsistent performance of the franchise this season. Fans will be hoping that these two Indian stars regain their form in the upcoming games to help turn the tide for SRH.
