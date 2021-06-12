Watch: SRH share Kane Williamson's training game goal on the backdrop of Peter Drury's iconic commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently shared a video where Kane Williamson and others were seen enjoying a game of football in training.

SRH hilariously added Peter Drury's iconic commentary to Harry Kane finding the back of the net when Kane Williamson scored a goal in the training game.

SRH endured a torrid time in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended owing to COVID-19 cases rising inside the teams' bio-bubbles. The Hyderabad-based franchise are rock-bottom in the points table with just one win in seven games.

Kane Williamson was handed the captaincy midway through the season after SRH's poor run of form. Former skipper David Warner, who was relieved of his duties, was even dropped from the playing XI for Hyderabad's last game before the tournament's suspension.

With seven league stage games still left to be played, SRH need to have a near-perfect run in the second phase of IPL 2021 to stand any chance of making it to the playoffs.

Kane Williamson is currently struggling with an elbow niggle

Captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test of the G.J. Gardner Homes BLACKCAPS Tour of England as he rests his irritated left-elbow. #ENGvNZ https://t.co/dd43cibLa5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 9, 2021

Following the suspension of IPL 2021, Kane Williamson and the New Zealand team flew to England to play a two-match Test series against the host nation. However, the Kiwi skipper had to miss the ongoing second Test due to an elbow niggle.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead admitted that it wasn't an easy decision to rest Kane Williamson for the second game. He said ahead of the start of the second Test against England:

"It's not an easy decision for Kane, but we think it's the right one. He's had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats, and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximize his recovery."

New Zealand will be hoping Kane Williamson recovers in time for the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against India from June 18. But before that, the Kiwis will be keen to win a Test series in England for the first time in 22 years.

Stumps in Birmingham 🏏



Will Young falls for 82 in the last over of the day to give Dan Lawrence his maiden Test wicket.



New Zealand are 229/3, trailing by 74 runs.#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/liHAVUEHks pic.twitter.com/WYhgfgVSR8 — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar