SRH spend ₹10.75 crore to rope in Nicholas Pooran at IPL 2022 auction 

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The franchise signed the player for ₹10.75 crore during the ongoing IPL 2022 auction. The swashbuckler triggered an intense bidding war at the event.

Apart from Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also went after the player. He was ultimately snared by SRH and will be plying his trade for them in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

He is the team's biggest buy so far at the mega auction. It is worth mentioning that with ₹10.75 crore, Pooran is currently the most expensive overseas player, alongside Wanindu Hasaranga, who was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the same amount.

Having filled a total of five slots so far, Hyderabad are left with ₹48.50 crore in their kitty. Pooran was their second buy at the IPL 2022 auction, after Washington Sundar.

He was a part of the Punjab Kings last year and took a paycheck of ₹4.20 crore per year during his stay with the team. The player is set to take home a much heftier paycheck this time around.

Nicholas Pooran in the IPL

Nicholas Pooran has featured in 33 matches in his IPL career, in which he has amassed 606 runs at an average of 22.4. The 26-year-old has an impressive strike rate of 155.0 at the Indian T20 extravaganza.

The southpaw has also established himself as a mainstay in the West Indies team. The hard-hitting batter has mustered 1009 runs from 54 T20Is.

Pooran was last seen in action in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against India, where he led his side in the absence of Kieron Pollard in the second and third fixtures.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar