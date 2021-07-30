SRH star David Warner urges Indian fans to cheer for PV Sindhu ahead of her Olympics semi-final clash

It was an unexpected and pleasant surprise for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans on Friday (July 30) when their star David Warner encouraged them to support India's PV Sindhu ahead of her semi-final clash.

SRH posted an image of the countdown ahead of India vs England, saying there were five days to go. "🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇳 👉 In 5️⃣ days time #ENGvIND #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #TeamIndia"

To which Warner replied on SRH's post: "Make sure we all supporting @pvsindhu1 please she needs our support."

Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the Olympics 2021. The Indian shuttler overcame some stiff resistance from her Japanese opponent to take the match 21-13, 22-20.

Yamaguchi had two game points in the second game, but Sindhu's resilience proved too strong in the end.

SRH'S journey in IPL 2021

SRH had a torrid time in the first half of IPL 2021. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from seven matches.

They have lost six games and will have to win every game when the edition resumes to make it to the playoffs. They will also be hoping for a string of results to go their way.

Jonny Bairstow has been SRH's leading run-scorer with 248 runs from seven games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan has been their most successful bowler with 10 wickets.

YESSSSS! 💪



Absolutely brilliant stuff from PV Sindhu as she beats Japan’s Agane Yamaguchi in straight games to book a place in the semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 🤩👏#Olympics #Badminton #IND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/liU4wo3MPU — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 30, 2021

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25).

Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games happened during the first phase in India.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Apart from weekends, there will be a double-header on Tuesday (September 28), Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

The other four teams will play two matches in the afternoon slot.

Also Read: IPL 2021 remaining matches schedule: Start date, venue and timing detail

Edited by Rohit Mishra