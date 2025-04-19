SRH star shares heartwarming post on social media to mourn loss of pet amid IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma shared the news of the passing of his pet dog, LEO, on social media on Saturday, April 19. The cricketer was last in action during SRH’s match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd game of the 2025 IPL, held at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

Batting first, SRH finished with a total of 162/5, with Abhishek top-scoring with 40 runs off 28 balls, including seven boundaries. In reply, MI’s well-rounded batting performance saw them clinch victory by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

On April 19, Abhishek shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to honor the memory of his beloved pet. The post featured several pictures of LEO, along with a touching caption:

“Thank you for each and every memory I have with you LEO, you’ll be missed always. Love you and RIP.”

The 24-year-old will return to action when SRH take on Mumbai in the reverse fixture on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH currently sit in ninth place on the points table, with just four points from seven matches.

Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the 2025 IPL on April 12 in Hyderabad. Batting first, Punjab posted an imposing total of 245/6, with captain Shreyas Iyer leading the charge, scoring a brilliant 82 off 36 balls, including six fours and as many maximums.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put on an explosive partnership for SRH, adding 171 runs off just 75 balls for the opening wicket. Head contributed 66 off 37 balls, while Abhishek blasted his maiden IPL century, scoring 141 off 55 balls. This knock marked the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL. SRH chased down the target with ease, winning by eight wickets with nine balls to spare.

