“God has really blessed me” - Punjab Kings youngster meets Virat Kohli after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Suryansh Shedge shared a photo with his idol Virat Kohli after their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rain forced a shortened contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18, with both sides playing a 14-over-a-side match.
After being put into bat, RCB endured a tough outing, collapsing to 63/9. However, Tim David stood tall amidst the chaos, smashing a blistering half-century. The hard-hitting batter remained unbeaten on 50 off just 26 balls, striking five fours and three sixes, as the hosts posted 95/9 in their 14 overs.
In reply, Nehal Wadhera anchored Punjab Kings' chase with a composed knock. The southpaw stayed unbeaten on 33 off 19 deliveries, hitting three fours and as many sixes, as PBKS sealed the win by five wickets with 11 balls to spare.
Following the match, PBKS youngster Suryansh Shedge, who has featured in four games this season, shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a picture with his idol Virat Kohli along with a touching caption. He wrote:
“Meeting your idol gives you a feeling that’s unexplainable! God has really blessed me! MY HERO @virat.kohli.”
With this victory, PBKS climbed to second place on the points table with 10 points from seven matches, while RCB are placed fourth with eight points in seven games.
The two teams will meet again in the reverse fixture on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Suryansh Shedge came into the limelight during the 2024–25 SMAT
Mumbai clinched the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and it was during this tournament that Suryansh Shedge grabbed attention. The 22-year-old impressed with 131 runs in nine innings, averaging 43.66 at an explosive strike rate of 251.92.
He played several crucial cameos for Mumbai throughout the competition, including a match-winning unbeaten 36 off just 15 balls in the final against Madhya Pradesh.
