  • "Remember the name Nehal Wadhera" - Fans react as PBKS youngster scores unbeaten 19-ball 33 to help his team beat RCB in IPL 2025

"Remember the name Nehal Wadhera" - Fans react as PBKS youngster scores unbeaten 19-ball 33 to help his team beat RCB in IPL 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 19, 2025 02:00 IST
Nehal Wadhera scored an unbeaten 33 (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Nehal Wadhera scored an unbeaten 33. (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera played a fantastic innings of 33 runs from 19 balls to help his team defeat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday (April 18). Wadhera came out to bat at number five when his team was down to 52/3 in the eighth over while chasing a tricky 96-run target.

Soon after Wadhera's arrival, PBKS lost the wicket of Josh Inglis as the scoreboard read 53/4 after eight overs. Wadhera did not succumb under pressure. He played his natural game and smashed three fours and three sixes during his 19-ball 33.

Marcus Stoinis finished things off in style with a six for PBKS, but it was Wadhera's innings that played a bigger role in their win.

Taking to X, a fan wrote after the match:

also-read-trending Trending
"REMEMBER THE NAME, NEHAL WADHERA...!!"
Another fan chimed in with a similar comment as he tweeted:

"Remember the name, Nehal Wadhera...!!! A star in the making, with every knock proving his potential! Watch out, this youngster is going places!"

One more fan remarked that IPL has got its next big star in the form of Wadhera.

"Mark this name IPL just got its next big star," the fan tweeted.
Fans remember Rohit Sharma's old interview after Nehal Wadhera's match-winning knock in IPL 2025

Before joining PBKS, Wadhera was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team in the IPL. He came into the limelight in 2023 when he played some game-changing knocks for MI under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. During that season, Rohit had mentioned that Wadhera will become a star in the future. Fans recalled that interview after Wadhera's recent batting performance against RCB.

"Rohit Sharma is always ahead of time He had already predicted about Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera two years ago," a fan tweeted while sharing the video on X.
Another fan pointed out how former MI players Wadhera and Tim David performed brilliantly in the match, hilariously saying that the Mumbai Indians team owners would be disappointed with their decision to release them.

Wadhera will soon head to New Chandigarh with the rest of the PBKS team. PBKS will play their next match against RCB on April 20.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
