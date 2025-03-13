SRH star visits Amritsar's Golden Temple ahead of IPL 2025 season [In Pictures]

On Wednesday, March 12, Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma shared pictures on social media from his visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. This comes ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is set to begin on March 22.

The southpaw had a breakout season with the bat in the 2024 edition for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 484 runs in 16 innings at an impressive strike rate of 204.21, including three fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 75.

However, the franchise fell short of securing the trophy, as they were comprehensively defeated by Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final by eight wickets.

As the 2025 season approaches, the 24-year-old offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and shared a couple of pictures from the visit on Instagram, with the caption:

“Satnam Waheguru.”

Meanwhile, aside from his franchise cricket commitments, Abhishek has been making a significant impact for India in the shortest format of the game.

The left-handed batter has played in 17 T20I matches for India, scoring 535 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84. He has hit two fifties and two centuries, with his highest score being 135, the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I cricket.

SunRisers Hyderabad's schedule for IPL 2025

The 2024 IPL runners-up, SunRisers Hyderabad, will kick off their campaign with a home game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23. Here’s SRH’s full schedule:

March 23: SRH vs RR - 3:30 PM, Hyderabad

March 27: SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

March 30: DC vs SRH - 3:30 PM, Vizag

April 3: KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Kolkata

April 6: SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

April 12: SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

April 17: MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Mumbai

April 23: SRH vs MI - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

April 25: CSK vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Chennai

May 2: GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

May 5: SRH vs DC - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

May 10: SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

May 13: RCB vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Bengaluru

May 18: LSG vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

The team will continue to be led by Australian Pat Cummins.

