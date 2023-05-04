"SRH team management should start preparing for the future" - Former Indian cricketer feels Abhishek Sharma could be future SRH captain

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Abhishek Sharma is an extremely important part of SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) future.

Harbhajan's comments come after Abhishek's impressive performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season. The left-handed batter has been consistent ever since returning to the top of the order and has been giving his team the starts they need.

Abhishek represents Punjab in domestic cricket and Harbhajan seems to have seen his progress from close quarters. He even went on to say that the SunRisers could start thinking about having the opener as their future skipper given his leadership abilities.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the match between the SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), here's what Harbhajan had to say about Abhishek:

"Abhishek is a proper batsman, who loves to open the innings. He's been playing for Punjab for quite some time now and opens innings for them as well.

"He's a player whom SRH team management should start preparing for the future and even groom him to be the future captain of the side."

Abhishek Sharma is going to play for India: Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma for some of the fantastic strokes that he has played in IPL 2023. Pathan believes the youngster has the experience to play for India one day.

On this, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner stated:

"Abhishek Sharma has a bright future ahead of him. He's played some brilliant shots in the tournament. He's good against spinners, I think he's going to play for the national side as well."

Abhishek scored 67 runs off just 36 balls in SRH's previous game against the Delhi Capitals, helping them win by nine runs. The Sunrisers will clash horns with KKR at home on Thursday (May 4) and may need the young left-hander to score big once again if they are to pick up two points.

