SRH team retreats to Maldives for a vacation amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have embarked on vacation in the Maldives amid the IPL 2025 season. They beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous encounter at the Chepauk on April 25.

On Saturday, the franchise put out a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the players can be seen landing in the Maldives. They were dressed in casual wear are were greeted with a warm welcome upon arriving. The video also showed a few shots of a beach towards the end.

"Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives! 🏖️✈️," they captioned the post.

Watch the video posted by SRH below -

SRH will be up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The players will be keen to make the most of this break and return fresh to resume their campaign after a short getaway.

Can SRH still make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs?

SRH have not had a great campaign so far this season. They did begin with a solid 44-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after scoring 286 runs in the game. It looked as though they picked up from where they left off last season.

However, they faced four consecutive defeats after their opening victory. They lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Gujarat Titans.

SRH did manage to win the next game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but lost their next two matches against the Mumbai Indians (MI) before their recent win over CSK.

Hyderabad are in a dire state with just three wins and six defeats from nine matches. With six points, they are placed eighth on the points table. For them to qualify from here, they will have to win all of their remaining five matches, which will take them to 16 points. A single defeat in these five games could potentially put an end to their playoff hopes, leaving them in a do-or-die situation in every game going forward.

