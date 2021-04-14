SRH v RCB, IPL 2021: Why is Kane Williamson not playing today?

Kane Williamson missed out on a spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI for their second IPL 2021 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The probable reason why Hyderabad did not pick Williamson was because of his fitness issues.

After the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders last Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss clarified the team management would have picked Kane Williamson had he been 100% match ready. Bayliss even added Jonny Bairstow would have been on the bench if Williamson was available.

Kane Williamson injured his elbow earlier this year. It seems the New Zealand cricket team captain has not attained match fitness yet. Otherwise, the Sunrisers Hyderabad would have included him in their playing XI against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Williamson was the Player of the Match in the previous SRH vs. RCB match. During the IPL 2020 playoffs, the Kiwi batsman scored a fantastic half-century to help the Sunrisers knock the Royal Challengers out of the competition.

Jonny Bairstow performed well in the absence of Kane Williamson

Jonny Bairstow scored a magnificent half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jonny Bairstow received an opportunity to bat in the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Bairstow did not disappoint as he hit a half-century versus the Knight Riders. Unfortunately, his efforts could not help the Orange Army win the contest.

Hyderabad fans expect Bairstow to continue his fine form in IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman will likely bat at number four versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight. It will be interesting to see if Bairstow can help the Sunrisers Hyderabad open their account in the points table.