SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. SRH have lost two of their three games, while CSK have won two and lost one.

SunRisers Hyderabad were hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Hyderabad came up with a disappointing performance as they were held to 162-8. The bowlers too could not make much of an impact as GT got home in 19.1 overs.

Chennai Super Kings tasted their first defeat of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, CSK bowlers conceded 191 runs as DC's top three fired. In the chase, Chennai lost their in-form openers cheaply and could not recover from the setback.

Today's SRH vs CSK toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Pat Cummins said:

“Looks like a good wicket and will probably stay the same.”

For Hyderabad, Mayank Agarwal is unwell, so Nitish Reddy comes in for him. T Natarajan is also back from injury. For Chennai, Mustafizur Rahman is absent and Matheesha Pathirana has a slight niggle. Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary come into the side.

SRH vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Hyderabad Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Subs: Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi , Mukesh Choudhary

Today's SRH vs CSK pitch report

Brian Lara and Samuel Badree stated in their pitch report that the surface has some visible cracks, but it's not going to affect the game. They believe that a lot of runs can be scored on the pitch even though a different surface is being used. Even 200 might not be a safe score given the nature of the pitch.

Today's SRH vs CSK match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi , Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish Rao

SRH vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar