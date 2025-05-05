SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. SRH have only six points from 10 games and need to win all their remaining matches to have even a sniff of finishing in the top four. DC are in fifth place, with 12 points from 10 matches. They cannot afford too many losses in their remaining four games.

Hyderabad suffered a 38-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT posted 224-6 in their 20 overs. In the chase, GT were restricted to 186-6 even as Abhishek Sharma hammered 74 off 41. SRH are likely to pay the heavy price for being below par in all departments of the game in IPL 2025.

Delhi have suffered defeats in their last two matches. They managed only 162-8 batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a home game. In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was also played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC failed to chase down a target of 205. The team looked near-invincible in the first four games, but their weaknesses are now becoming evident.

Today's SRH vs DC toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Pat Cummins said:

“We've talked about a few things, haven't had a complete game yet. Want to do the basics well.”

Mohammad Shami is on the impact subs list for SRH. Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also not part of the XI; Abhinav Manohar and Sachin Baby come in. T Natarajan is in the playing XI for Delhi.

SRH vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Travis Head

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma

Today's SRH vs DC pitch report

“The surface looks really nice. It’s a red soil pitch, so there could be a little pace and bounce in it. It can also turn a bit. There is no grass cover at all; it's dry but also nice and hard. The wicket should play nicely. Average score has been in excess of 200 on this pitch. Expect there to be a lot of runs.” - WV Raman and Shane Watson

Today's SRH vs DC match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Harsh Dubey

Delhi Capitals squad: Abishek Porel (wk), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira

SRH vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Kannur Swaroopanand

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

