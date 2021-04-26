SRH vs DC memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Delhi Capitals ended their Chennai leg of IPL 2021 on a winning note by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over.

The Capitals won the toss and elected to bat at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Prithvi Shaw's half-century got DC off to a flier, and thirties from Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith helped the Capitals post 159 runs on the board.

Chasing a 160-run target, the Orange Army lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Kane Williamson held one end and played a magnificent knock of 66 runs. He smashed eight fours in his unbeaten 51-ball knock.

The five batsmen who came out to bat after Williamson could not touch double digits. Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, and Rashid Khan failed to get going in the middle. But Jagdeesha Suchith, who was making his SRH debut last night, played a brilliant cameo of 14 runs to turn the game in SRH's favor.

Eventually, the Hyderabad-based franchise finished with the exact total as the Delhi Capitals in their 20 overs.

David Warner and Kane Williamson came out to bat for Hyderabad in the Super Over. The duo batted well, but they ended with seven runs in the over because of a short run. Requiring 8 to win, DC gained the upper hand, thanks to Rishabh Pant's boundary. Rashid Khan tried his best to save the day for SRH, but Delhi handed them their fourth defeat of IPL 2021.

The Capitals have now attained the second position on the IPL 2021 points table, while the Sunrisers hold the seventh spot.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between SRH and DC

There were many exciting moments in the IPL 2021 fixture between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals. Here are the top ten memes to emerge from this contest.

Vijay Shankar going backfoot for a full length ball from Mishra and me thinking we picked this guy as No.4 for our World Cup#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/KIiKomE8zv — Reverse Lap 🏏 (@ReverseLap) April 25, 2021

#SRHvsDC

When you select Kedar Jadhav/Virat Singh in playing XI instead of Abdul Samad - pic.twitter.com/TBCefHDMaq — Sassy_Naari (@sassy_naari) April 25, 2021

