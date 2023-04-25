SRH vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first after winning the toss, DC put up only 144/9 on the board. However, their bowlers excelled to restrict SRH to 137/6.

Chasing 145, Hyderabad got off to a solid start as Mayank Agarwal looked impressive and hit a boundary in each of the first five overs. At the other end, though, Harry Brook (7 off 14) struggled.

His misery ended when he missed an attempted scoop and was bowled by Anrich Nortje. Agarwal slowed down after Brook’s exit and fell one short of a half-century, miscuing a flighted delivery from Axar Patel to long-on.

Rahul Tripathi also struggled for rhythm and was caught behind off Ishant Sharma for 15 off 21. Abhishek Sharma (5) then chipped a return catch to Kuldeep Yadav after which Aiden Markram (3) dragged a delivery from Axar back onto his stumps. The SRH’s skipper dismissal left his team in a hole at 85/5 at the start of the 15th over.

Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 19) struck three fours and a six to give the chasing side hope, but he fell to Nortje, looking for another big hit. Washington Sundar contributed 24* off 15, but DC held their nerve as Mukesh Kumar defended 13 runs in the last over.

Axar, Pandey lift Delhi after batting collapse

Batting first, DC lost Phil Salt for a duck as he was caught behind off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mitchell Marsh scored a quick-fire 25 off 15, but was trapped lbw as he played down the wrong line to T Natarajan.

Disaster struck for Delhi in the eighth over as they lost three wickets to Sundar. David Warner (21) and Sarfaraz Khan (10) hit their sweep strokes to fielders, while Aman Hakim Khan (4) perished attempting an extremely ugly heave.

Axar (34 off 34) and Manish Pandey (34 off 27) steadied the ship with a sixth-wicket stand of 69. They didn't take too many risks, knowing much batting wasn’t left in the dugout.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

Sarfaraz Khan

Aman Khan



That was one stunning over from



Watch those WICKETS



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-34



#TATAIPL | #SRHvDC | @SunRisers David WarnerSarfaraz KhanAman KhanThat was one stunning over from @Sundarwashi5 Watch those WICKETSFollow the match David Warner ✅Sarfaraz Khan ✅Aman Khan ✅That was one stunning over from @Sundarwashi5 👌 👌 Watch those WICKETS 👇Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-34 #TATAIPL | #SRHvDC | @SunRisers https://t.co/wXgFVCmCoS

Axar’s fighting innings ended when he was cleaned up by a Bhuvneshwar yorker. Pandey was then run-out attempting a second run on a misfield from Sundar.

SRH vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Axar put up an excellent all-round show for DC. He followed up his 34 with figures of 2/21. Pandey scored a crucial 34. With the ball, Nortje claimed the scalps of Brook and Klaasen.

For SRH, Sundar (3/28 & 24*) shone with bat and ball. Bhuvneshwar ended with excellent figures of 2/11. In the chase, Agarwal contributed 49 and Klaasen a quick-fire 31.

Axar was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round effort.

Poll : 0 votes