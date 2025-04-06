SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH are languishing at last position in the points table, with three defeats from four matches. GT are in third place, with two wins from three games.

Hyderabad went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 80 runs in their previous match at Eden Gardens. Bowling first, they gave away 200 runs and then folded up for 120 in under 17 overs. SRH lost three wickets inside three overs. It would be interesting to see whether they tweak their batting approach against GT.

Gujarat were clinical in their previous match as they thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mohammed Siraj excelled with 3-19 as RCB were restricted to 169-8. In the chase, Jos Buttler slammed 73* off 39 balls.

Today's SRH vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill said:

“Looks like a slowish wicket. Playing on black soil, so it's different from the earlier games we played here.”

For Gujarat, Washington Sundar comes in for Arshad Khan. For Hyderabad, Harshal Patel is ill, so Jaydev Unadkat gets a game.

SRH vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Jaydev Unadkat

SRH Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

GT Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

Today's SRH vs GT pitch report

“The highest score on this wicket in the last three years has been 165. It's on the slower side and looks quite dry. I spoke to the curator, and he says it's a compact wicket. This might not be a high-scoring pitch, so 180-190 could be a good score. Someone like Pat Cummins might be effective on this surface.” – Varun Aaron

Today's SRH vs GT match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu

SRH vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Sai Darshan Kumar

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

