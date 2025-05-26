SRH vs KKR (25/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 110 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. SRH thus ended a disappointing campaign with three consecutive wins. Batting first, they put up a total of 278-3, the third-highest IPL score. In the chase, KKR folded up for 168 in 18.4 overs, succumbing to their biggest defeat in the IPL in terms of runs.

Ad

Batting first, SRH got off to a terrific start as Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16) and Travis Head (76 off 40) added 92 in 6.5 overs. Abhishek's blazing cameo ended when he was caught at deep midwicket off Sunil Narine. Heinrich Klaasen (105* off 39) then joined Head and the duo added 83 for the second wicket at a rapid pace.

Head roared back to form, striking six fours and as many sixes before being caught at long-off after a failed attempt to take on Narine. Klaasen, though, was unstoppable. The right-handed batter slammed seven fours and as many as nine sixes, notching up his second century in the IPL. Klaasen added 83 runs for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan (29 off 20), who played a handy cameo.

Ad

Trending

SRH bowlers shine as KKR stumble in big chase

Chasing 279, KKR never got going and lost half their side for 70 in eight overs. Narine (31 off 16) shone briefly before being knocked over by a slower offcutter from Jaydev Unadkat (3-24). Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (15 off 8) was caught at extra cover off another off-pace delivery from Unadkat. Quinton de Kock (9 off 13) then hit a high full toss from Eshan Malinga (3-31) to deep midwicket.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey struck off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over, picking up two big scalps. Rinku Singh (9 off 6) dragged one to deep midwicket, while Andre Russell (0) was trapped in front for a golden duck. Manish Pandey (37 off 23) and Harshit Rana (34 off 21) offered some resistance, but they only delayed the inevitable.

SRH vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Klaasen was sensational for Hyderabad, notching up a 37-ball ton, while Head contributed a quick-fire 76. With the ball, Unadkat, Malinga and Dubey picked up three wickets each.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For KKR, Narine picked up two scalps and scored a quick-fire 31. Pandey and Harshit also contributed 30s.

Klaasen was named Player of the Match for his stunning century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More