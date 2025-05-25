SRH vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. This will be the evening clash of the last double-header of the season. Both SRH and KKR have been eliminated from the playoffs and would be playing for pride.
Hyderabad are on a two-match winning streak and would love to end their campaign with a hat-trick of victories. In their previous match, they stunned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, SRH posted 231-6 as Ishan Kishan slammed 94* off 48. In the chase, RCB were bowled out 189 in 19.5 overs.
Kolkata have won only five of their 13 games in IPL 2025. Their previous match against RCB was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets. Batting first, KKR were held to 179-6, a total CSK chased down in 19.4 overs.
Sunisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL
Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 29 times in the IPL, with KKR having a significant 20-9 lead in the head-to-head battle. Kolkata thumped Hyderabad by 80 runs when the sides met in the first half.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 29
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 20
Matches with No Result - 0
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in Delhi
Kolkata and Hyderabad have met once in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It was the Eliminator of the 2016 edition, which SRH won by 22 runs.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 0
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches
Kolkata have won the last five matches played against Hyderabad in the IPL. SRH last beat KKR in the IPL in April 2023 in a match at the Eden Gardens.
Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders games.
- KKR (200/6) beat SRH (120) by 80 runs, April 3, 2025
- KKR (114/2) beat SRH (113) by 8 wickets, May 26, 2024
- KKR (164/2) beat SRH (159) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2024
- KKR (208/7) beat SRH (204/7) by 4 runs, March 23, 2024
- KKR (171/9) beat SRH (166/8) by 5 runs, May 4, 2023
