SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

Nitish Rana won the crucial toss for KKR and chose to bat first. The skipper announced the return of Jason Roy from injury, who will be slotted at the top of the order. Aiden Markram, on the other hand, announced the inclusion of young Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi into the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, and Sanvir Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rahul Tripathi continues to be used as an impact player, meaning that he will once again be playing as a pure batter in the match. As far as KKR are concerned, they are likely to draft in Suyash Sharma for the second innings in place of a batter.

Stating that his side will look to take one match at a time given that they are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention, KKR skipper Nitish Rana said during the toss:

"We will bat first. The wicket looks good, our aim will be put up a good total and put them under pressure later on. We have to focus on this game first rather than thinking about future games. There has been quite a few injuries."

He continued:

"Every main player is back for this game. We have to play one extra batter, everywhere the score has reached 200-220 whenever the pitch has been good due to the impact player. Jason comes back in place of Wiese and Vaibhav Arora comes in place for Jagadeeshan."

Claiming that he would have also opted to bat had he won the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram said:

"We would have batted as well. Just based on the previous two games, we tend to do well while batting first. It is that time of the competition when you want to play good cricket regardless of results. Tonight is an opportunity to do that. (Areas to improve) Mostly with the batting, the bowlers have been tremendous."

SRH vs KKR Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) : Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

