SRH vs KKR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad trounced Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets to register their third consecutive victory in IPL 2022. Fantastic half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram helped SRH chase a 176-run target with 13 balls to spare.

The Orange Army got off to a shaky start as they lost openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson in the powerplay overs. Sharma managed only three runs off 10 balls, while skipper Kane scored a 16-ball 17.

Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram then took control of the SRH innings and took the team closer to the target. Tripathi smashed a 37-ball 71, comprising four fours and six sixes. Markram supported him to perfection with an unbeaten 36-ball 68. They had a 94-run partnership for the third wicket.

Andre Russell broke the partnership by dismissing Tripathi in the 15th over, but Markram and Nicholas Pooran ensured that SRH won the game in the 18th over. Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/20.

Earlier in the evening, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first at the Brabourne Stadium. His bowlers got the team off to a great start as they picked up three wickets inside the first five overs.

A fifty from Nitish Rana and an unbeaten 25-ball 49 from Andre Russell inspired KKR to 175/8 in their 20 overs. However, they were 15 runs short of the average first innings score at this venue.

T Natarajan stole the show in the first innings with a three-wicket haul and express pacer Umran Malik picked up two wickets as well.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are some of the top memes shared by fans during this IPL 2022 match:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #SRHvKKR #IPL2022 Tripathi after scoring a fifty against KKR who let him go Tripathi after scoring a fifty against KKR who let him go 😉 #SRHvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/exsxSZbk1G

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #TATAIPL2022 Fact : Aaron Finch has 8 ex franchises in this year’s IPL. Reminds me of Sanjay Dutt’s story in Sanju. #SRHvKKR Fact : Aaron Finch has 8 ex franchises in this year’s IPL. Reminds me of Sanjay Dutt’s story in Sanju. #SRHvKKR #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/GAR54ZhZvq

Anshuman @Anshuman84m2

#SRHvKKR Umran Malik to Swiggy Fastest Delivery, after bowling first ball of the Game : Umran Malik to Swiggy Fastest Delivery, after bowling first ball of the Game :#SRHvKKR https://t.co/2VtobbdOMq

