SRH vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number seven of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. SRH and LSG made contrasting starts to their IPL 2025 campaigns. While Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in their first match, Lucknow went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run.

Sent into bat by RR in their previous match, SRH clobbered 286-6, the second-highest IPL total. Ishan Kishan made a dream debut for his new franchise, smashing 106* off 47 balls. Travis Head (67 off 31) also played a typically aggressive knock. RR did well with the bat, but Simarjeet Singh and Harshal Patel claimed two wickets each to restrict them to 242-6.

LSG batted first against DC in their opening IPL 2025 match and put up 209-8 on the board. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 75 off 30, while Mitchell Marsh smashed 72 off 36 deliveries. In the chase, Delhi Capitals were reduced to 7-3. However, Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) played a blinder of a knock to stun Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in the IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have met four times in the IPL, with LSG having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. Hyderabad, however, hammered Lucknow by 10 wickets when the teams met last time.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Hyderabad and Lucknow have met twice in the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG won the first match by seven wickets, while SRH won the other game by 10 wickets.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

Lucknow Super Giants have won three of the four matches played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The two sides clashed in Hyderabad last season, with SRH registering a thumping 10-wicket triumph in a chase of 166.

Here's a summary of the four Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants games:

SRH (167/0) beat LSG (165/4) by 10 wickets, 8 May 2024

LSG (185/3) beat SRH (182/6) by 7 wickets, May 13, 2023

LSG (127/5) beat SRH (121/8) by 5 wickets, April 7, 2023

LSG (169/7) beat SRH (157/9) by 12 runs, April 4, 2022

